Gambia president-elect in Senegal until inauguration
DAKAR, Senegal - A Senegal official says the West African country is hosting Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow until his inauguration on Thursday. The official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak on the situation, said Senegal is hosting Barrow at the request of ECOWAS, West Africa's regional bloc mediating the crisis.
