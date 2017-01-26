Gambia leader to return home after cr...

Gambia leader to return home after crisis

21 hrs ago

The Gambia's new president will return to his country's capital Thursday, aides said, ending a prolonged political crisis sparked by disputed elections that forced him to flee to neighbouring Senegal. The announcement capped days of anxious waiting in the tiny former British colony that was thrown into chaos when long-time president Yahya Jammeh refused to step down after losing elections.

Chicago, IL

