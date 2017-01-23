'Everyone Will Now Be Equal.' Gambia's Adama Barrow Pledges Return to Democracy

Speaking hours after Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh flew into exile on Jan. 21, the country's democratically elected President Adama Barrow says he will be ready to set foot again on Gambian soil in "a couple days" to begin the tricky process of governance in a country that has not seen a democratic transition of power since its independence from the British in 1965. Barrow was inaugurated in the Gambia embassy in Dakar, Senegal's capital, on Jan. 19, unwilling to enter the country while his life was potentially in danger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.