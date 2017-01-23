'Everyone Will Now Be Equal.' Gambia's Adama Barrow Pledges Return to Democracy
Speaking hours after Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh flew into exile on Jan. 21, the country's democratically elected President Adama Barrow says he will be ready to set foot again on Gambian soil in "a couple days" to begin the tricky process of governance in a country that has not seen a democratic transition of power since its independence from the British in 1965. Barrow was inaugurated in the Gambia embassy in Dakar, Senegal's capital, on Jan. 19, unwilling to enter the country while his life was potentially in danger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France, Senegal to expand fight in region again...
|Oct '16
|sana
|1
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mabale MG
|1
|Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mikey
|2
|Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|SunceTiKrvavo
|9
|To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13)
|Jan '15
|pannu punjabi
|5
|Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Education Department
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC