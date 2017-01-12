Decision on appeal of Habre conviction set for April 27
DAKAR, Senegal - A court in Senegal will rule in April on an appeal of the life sentence conviction of former Chad president Hissene Habre for war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture, the head of the court said Thursday, leading to the final step in a landmark trial pursued by victims for over 15 years. The trial against Habre began in July 2015 and was the first in which courts of one country prosecuted the former ruler of another for alleged human rights crimes.
