Cote d'Ivoire: Soldiers Launch Mutinies in 3 Cities

Demobilised soldiers in the Ivory Coast have launched mutinies in three cities, bringing the threat of unrest back to Africa's fastest-growing economy. While the ex-soldiers have not yet stated their specific demands, the West African nation's defence minister, Alain-Richard Donwahi, said on Friday they were demanding salary increases and the payment of bonuses.

Chicago, IL

