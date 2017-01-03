Congo opposition leader who fled country announces candidacy
DAKAR, Senegal - A top Congo opposition leader who fled the country has announced his candidacy for president and is commending a new political agreement that might allow him to come home. In a statement Tuesday, Moise Katumbi praised the deal signed by political parties that calls for President Joseph Kabila to leave power after an election that will be held by the end of the year.
