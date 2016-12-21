Ashley Graham whips off her bikini to pose topless while enjoying sunshine holiday

The model whipped off her bikini top to pose for candid, make-up free shots while reclinging in a luxury bungalow on Sunday. Bye bye bikini: Ashley Graham marked the first day of 2017 with a topless selfie while relaxing in The Seychelles on Sunday On Saturday she was seen lounging on a day bed in a bikini and a white baseball cap, while in another pic she's photographed from behind wearing just bikini bottoms as she gazed out at the view from her balcony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.