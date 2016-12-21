Ashley Graham whips off her bikini to pose topless while enjoying sunshine holiday
The model whipped off her bikini top to pose for candid, make-up free shots while reclinging in a luxury bungalow on Sunday. Bye bye bikini: Ashley Graham marked the first day of 2017 with a topless selfie while relaxing in The Seychelles on Sunday On Saturday she was seen lounging on a day bed in a bikini and a white baseball cap, while in another pic she's photographed from behind wearing just bikini bottoms as she gazed out at the view from her balcony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France, Senegal to expand fight in region again...
|Oct '16
|sana
|1
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mabale MG
|1
|Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mikey
|2
|Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|SunceTiKrvavo
|9
|To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13)
|Jan '15
|pannu punjabi
|5
|Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Education Department
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC