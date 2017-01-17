4 more Gambia ministers resign, flee ...

4 more Gambia ministers resign, flee country as crisis grows

DAKAR, Senegal - Gambia's longtime leader Yahya Jammeh has lost four more of his ministers after they resigned and reportedly fled to neighboring Senegal, a political official confirmed Tuesday. The move comes two days before Adama Barrow, the man who ousted Jammeh in the December election, vows to take power despite Jammeh's refusal to leave.

