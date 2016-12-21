Senegal president joins calls to respect Gambia vote results
Senegal's president has called on Gambia's leader to respect the results of the country's Dec. 1 election that saw President Yahya Jammeh lose to his rival. Jammeh initially conceded defeat but later rejected results that would force him to step down after 22 years in power.
