Senegal president joins calls to respect Gambia vote results

Senegal's president has called on Gambia's leader to respect the results of the country's Dec. 1 election that saw President Yahya Jammeh lose to his rival. Jammeh initially conceded defeat but later rejected results that would force him to step down after 22 years in power.

Chicago, IL

