Senegal, ECA and NEPAD to launch Infrastructure Investment Tool in Dakar

Tuesday Dec 13

A global tool designed to increase private sector investment in Africa's transboundary infrastructure will be unveiled in Dakar on 15 December at the King Fahd Hotel. The tool, "16: Infrastructure Projects for African Integration" was produced by the Economic Commission for Africa and NEPAD Agency at the request of President Macky Sall of Senegal.

Chicago, IL

