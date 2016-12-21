Oil and gas discoveries fuel Senegale...

Oil and gas discoveries fuel Senegalese fears

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Financial Times

Graffiti on a wall near the picturesque seaside promenade in Dakar, Senegal's capital, makes clear what some locals think of their country's recently discovered oil and gas reserves : more likely to be a curse than a blessing. Macky=Aliou=Timis , reads a scrawl connecting President Macky Sall, his younger brother Aliou and the latter's business partner Frank Timis, a controversial Romania-born businessman with an imploded mining company and heroin-related convictions to his name.

