No new vote, Gambian president-elect says

Sunday Dec 11

DAKAR, Senegal -- Gambia's president-elect said Saturday that the outgoing leader who now rejects his defeat has no constitutional authority to call for another election, and he called on President Yahya Jammeh to help with a smooth transition in the interest of the tiny West African country.

