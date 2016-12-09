Longtime Gambian ruler Yahya Jammeh r...

Longtime Gambian ruler Yahya Jammeh reverses course, now refuses to...

Friday Dec 9

DAKAR, Senegal - Longtime Gambian ruler Yahya Jammeh reverses course, now refuses to step aside after officials said he lost election.

