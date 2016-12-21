Guinea soldier wanted for stadium mas...

Guinea soldier wanted for stadium massacre arrested in Senegal

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

Senegal authorities have arrested a Guinean soldier linked to a 2009 massacre in Conakry where at least 150 people were killed and dozens of women raped, a Senegalese security source said on Tuesday. The source said Lieutenant Aboubacar "Toumba" Diakite, who witnesses say played a key role in the massacre at a Conakry stadium, was arrested in Dakar on Monday.

