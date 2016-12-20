Gambia US ambassador recalled after urging power handover

DAKAR, Senegal - Gambia's ambassador to the United States says he is being recalled, a week after urging President Yahya Jammeh to respect election results and peacefully hand over power. In a letter seen Tuesday, Ambassador Sheikh Omar Faye again calls on Jammeh to respect the will of the Gambian people and accept his loss to Adama Barrow in the Dec. 1 vote.

