Gambia US ambassador recalled after urging power handover

Tuesday Dec 20

DAKAR, Senegal - Gambia's ambassador to the United States says he is being recalled, a week after urging President Yahya Jammeh to respect election results and peacefully hand over power. In a letter seen Tuesday, Ambassador Sheikh Omar Faye again calls on Jammeh to respect the will of the Gambian people and accept his loss to Adama Barrow in the Dec. 1 vote.

Chicago, IL

