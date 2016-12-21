Father abandons Atlantic swim as storm damages support boat
Ben Hooper, 38, said it would have been "foolhardy" to try and carry on with his near 2,000 mile challenge after his support vessel suffered damage during a storm. Mr Hooper, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, left Dakar in Senegal, on the west coast of Africa on November 13 to swim to Brazil's Natal - a distance of 1,883 miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France, Senegal to expand fight in region again...
|Oct '16
|sana
|1
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mabale MG
|1
|Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mikey
|2
|Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|SunceTiKrvavo
|9
|To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13)
|Jan '15
|pannu punjabi
|5
|Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Education Department
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC