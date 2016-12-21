Father abandons Atlantic swim as stor...

Father abandons Atlantic swim as storm damages support boat

Ben Hooper, 38, said it would have been "foolhardy" to try and carry on with his near 2,000 mile challenge after his support vessel suffered damage during a storm. Mr Hooper, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, left Dakar in Senegal, on the west coast of Africa on November 13 to swim to Brazil's Natal - a distance of 1,883 miles.

