ECA and NEPAD launch an investors' guide for infrastructures in Africa

Friday Dec 16

International experts, ambassadors, high officials and entrepreneurs gathered today in Dakar for the launch of "16 infrastructure projects for African integration". This document is an investors' guidebook produced by the Economic Commission for Africa and the NEPAD Agency at the request of President Macky Sall, Chairman of the NEPAD Heads of States and Government Orientation Committee; it examines the 16 projects selected at the Dakar Summit on Infrastructure , organized in June 2014 and covers the crucial issue of their financing.

Chicago, IL

