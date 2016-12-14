.com | UN says Gambia's Jammeh must go

The UN's west Africa envoy says Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh must step down when his mandate ends in January to enable opposition leader Adama Barrow to take office after his election win. Speaking to AFP in Dakar, Senegal, Mohamed Ibn Chambas said that as Jammeh's five-year mandate ended on January 19, he had a constitutional right to remain in office until then.

