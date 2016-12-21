Alstom to Supply 15 Coradia Polyvalent Trains to Senegal
Alstom has been awarded a contract for the supply of 15 regional trains by APIX, acting on behalf of Senegal's Ministry of Infrastructure, Land Transport and Opening Up. The manufacture of the trains, entrusted to Alstom's site at Reichshoffen in France, will begin in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France, Senegal to expand fight in region again...
|Oct '16
|sana
|1
|Gambia's president declares country Islamic rep... (Dec '15)
|Sep '16
|Cosaan-Seereer
|2
|South African President Jacob Zuma Must Pay Up,... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mabale MG
|1
|Two More 'High' Risk Detainees Transferred from... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mikey
|2
|Kosovo Marks Independence Day Amid Doom and Gloom (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|SunceTiKrvavo
|9
|To participate in sex movies and to become a po... (Jun '13)
|Jan '15
|pannu punjabi
|5
|Michaelle Jean new head of la Francophonie (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Education Department
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC