Alstom to Supply 15 Coradia Polyvalent Trains to Senegal

Thursday Dec 15

Alstom has been awarded a contract for the supply of 15 regional trains by APIX, acting on behalf of Senegal's Ministry of Infrastructure, Land Transport and Opening Up. The manufacture of the trains, entrusted to Alstom's site at Reichshoffen in France, will begin in 2017.

Chicago, IL

