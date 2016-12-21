Africa: 20 Times Opposition Leaders S...

Africa: 20 Times Opposition Leaders Shockingly Defeated Incumbents

Saturday Dec 10

Ghana's Electoral Commission on Saturday announced the result of the December 8 presidential election in that country, confirming the projected defeat of incumbent President John Mahama by Nana Akufo-Addo. It is a season of populist revival no doubt, and a growing number of incumbents are being booted.

Chicago, IL

