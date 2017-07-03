Trouble in the Gulf: the view from Te...

Trouble in the Gulf: the view from Tehran

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Le Monde diplomatique

The unprecedented attempt to marginalise a fellow Gulf Cooperation Council member has shocked many in the region, and there are fears that the promotion of MBS may further exacerbate the tension. For months it has been obvious that King Salman was grooming his favourite son as his successor, but few imagined that happening quite so soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Le Monde diplomatique.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ... Jun 16 spytheweb 1
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Jun 10 Quirky 223
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May '17 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May '17 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May '17 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,706 • Total comments across all topics: 282,183,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC