Siege nations misleading the world
Qatar's Ambassador to Turkey H E Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi said that the siege countries want to use the subject of terrorism to mislead the international community and the major powers about the nature of their intentions and their illegal and inhuman actions against Qatar. In an interview with Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah, Salim bin Mubarak Al Shafi said that the siege measures against the State of Qatar will remain an ever lasting disgrace, pointing out that the siege countries are repeating baseless allegations about Qatar's connection with financing or supporting terrorism.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 16
|spytheweb
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|223
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May '17
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May '17
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May '17
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
