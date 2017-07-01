Siege nations misleading the world

Qatar's Ambassador to Turkey H E Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi said that the siege countries want to use the subject of terrorism to mislead the international community and the major powers about the nature of their intentions and their illegal and inhuman actions against Qatar. In an interview with Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah, Salim bin Mubarak Al Shafi said that the siege measures against the State of Qatar will remain an ever lasting disgrace, pointing out that the siege countries are repeating baseless allegations about Qatar's connection with financing or supporting terrorism.

