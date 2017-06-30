Saudia A333 at Cairo on Jun 30th 2017...

Saudia A333 at Cairo on Jun 30th 2017, bird strike

A Saudi Arabian Airlines Airbus A330-300, registration HZ-AQ12 performing flight SV-311 from Riyadh to Cairo , was on final approach to Cairo's runway 05R when a bird impacted the nose of the aircraft. The crew continued for a safe landing on the runway a few minutes later.

Chicago, IL

