Saudi security officer killed in Eastern Province attack

RIYADH: A Saudi special forces officer was killed and three others injured on Thursday morning while on duty in eastern Saudi Arabia, Saudi news site Sabq reported. The attack occurred in al-Awamiya, located in the oil-producing al-Qatif province, a flashpoint between the Sunni Muslim government and minority Shi'ites complaining of discrimination.

