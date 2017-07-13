Saudi security officer killed in East...

Saudi security officer killed in Eastern Province attack

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

RIYADH: A Saudi special forces officer was killed and three others injured on Thursday morning while on duty in eastern Saudi Arabia, Saudi news site Sabq reported. The attack occurred in al-Awamiya, located in the oil-producing al-Qatif province, a flashpoint between the Sunni Muslim government and minority Shi'ites complaining of discrimination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ... Jun 16 spytheweb 1
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Jun 10 Quirky 223
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May '17 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May '17 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May '17 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,518 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC