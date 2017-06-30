Saudi king orders newspaper columnist...

Saudi king orders newspaper columnist to stop piling on the praise

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stands during a reception ceremony for British Prime Minister Theresa May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 5, 2017. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has ordered an over-enthusiastic columnist to be suspended from his job after he equated him with God, Saudi media reported on Sunday.

