Saudi Arabia's Residents Feel the Pinch of New Expat Tax

8 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Expats going on vacation with their families in this peak holiday season felt the pinch of the new dependent fee , which came into force on Saturday, when they tried to pay the exit-reentry visa fee for family members. Those who wanted to pay the exit-reentry visa fee for their family members were prompted by the online payment system to first clear the dependent fee for the remaining months of the validity of their iqamas .

Chicago, IL

