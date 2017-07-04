Saudi Arabian Airlines Expects U.S. L...

Saudi Arabian Airlines Expects U.S. Laptop Ban to Be Lifted by July 19: SPA

Saudi Arabian Airlines expects the in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronics on direct flights to the United States to be lifted by July 19, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday. The airline is working with the country's civil aviation authority, GACA, to implement new security measures for U.S.-bound flights announced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security last week, according to the report.

Chicago, IL

