Saudi Arabia says Qatar boycott to remain in place

14 hrs ago

Arab states that have cut ties with Qatar have vowed to maintain their boycott of the emirate, criticizing its "negative" response to their list of demands to end the diplomatic crisis. Qatar appealed for "dialogue" to resolve the row while U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to urge all parties "to negotiate constructively."

Chicago, IL

