Russia and U.S. still agreeing on tim...

Russia and U.S. still agreeing on time of Putin-Trump meeting - Kremlin

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on January 17, 2017 and U.S. President Donald Trump seen at a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 20, 2017, as seen in this combination photo. ... Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that Russia and the United States were still discussing the time of the first meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at the Group of Twenty summit in Hamburg this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ... Jun 16 spytheweb 1
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Jun 10 Quirky 223
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
News U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm... May '17 Denizen_Kate 1
News Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak... May '17 a_visitor 3
News An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ... May '17 UidiotRaceUMAKEWO... 2
News Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,714 • Total comments across all topics: 282,219,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC