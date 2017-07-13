Qatar Airways just got an exemption f...

Qatar Airways just got an exemption from Trump's laptop ban

Qatar Airways said on Thursday that passengers traveling to the United States can now carry their laptops and other large electronics on board, ending a three month in-cabin ban on devices for the Doha-based airline. Qatar Airways joins Emirates, Turkish Airlines and Etihad Airways who have also announced this week a lifting of the U.S. ban on their flights.

Chicago, IL

