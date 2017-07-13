Once tax-free, Saudi Arabia starts ex...

Once tax-free, Saudi Arabia starts expat levy

14 hrs ago

Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in March. RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday said it had begun taxing foreigners working in the private sector as part of fiscal reforms aimed at coping with a drop in oil revenues.

Chicago, IL

