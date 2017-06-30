Measures against Qatar in compliance ...

Measures against Qatar in compliance with WTO regulations

15 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

CAIRO, 2 July:Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates informed the World Trade Organization of the legality of the measures they took against Qatar, based on the practice of their sovereign rights guaranteed by the International law and the protection of their national security. The Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment said that the statement was made on the sidelines of WTO's Goods Trade Council's meeting which was held in the Swiss city of Geneva Saturday regarding the compliance of the decisions taken by Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain with the organization's laws.

Chicago, IL

