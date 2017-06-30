Mattis and Tillerson are trying to sooth a crisis in the...
In early June, several Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia, cut diplomatic ties with neighboring Qatar over its alleged funding of terrorist groups and intention of " destabilizing the region The split has inflamed the region at a time when US officials thought the states involved had united in a common front against Iranian influence. While US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis have scrambled to sooth the crisis and bring all sides back together, the split has been exacerbated by their boss, President Donald Trump, who has on two occasions condemned and mocked Qatar, a longtime US partner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 16
|spytheweb
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|223
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May '17
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May '17
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May '17
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC