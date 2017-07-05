Gulf media predict more sanctions on Qatar

Qatar faces further isolation and possible expulsion from the Gulf Cooperation Council if its response to a list of demands made nearly two weeks ago is not satisfactory, state-backed Gulf media said on Wednesday. The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab emirates, Egypt and Bahrain are due to meet in Cairo to discuss Qatar's reply to 13 demands they sent to Qatar in return for the lifting sanctions imposed last month.

