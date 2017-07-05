Gulf media predict more sanctions on Qatar
Qatar faces further isolation and possible expulsion from the Gulf Cooperation Council if its response to a list of demands made nearly two weeks ago is not satisfactory, state-backed Gulf media said on Wednesday. The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab emirates, Egypt and Bahrain are due to meet in Cairo to discuss Qatar's reply to 13 demands they sent to Qatar in return for the lifting sanctions imposed last month.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 16
|spytheweb
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|223
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May '17
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May '17
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May '17
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
