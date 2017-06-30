Government accused of suppressing extremism report to maintain Saudi trade links
Theresa May has been accused of "kowtowing" before Saudi Arabia by "suppressing" a report into the funding of extremist groups in the UK. Outgoing Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron claimed the Prime Minister should be "ashamed of herself" for putting trade links with the oil rich state ahead of public security.
