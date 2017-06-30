G20 Summit Embarrassment: Germany's M...

G20 Summit Embarrassment: Germany's Merkel Bows To Saudi Arabian State Minister

The G20 Summit kicked-off with a flub for Angela Merkel, the host of the grand gathering, with the Chancellor appearing to bow to Saudi Arabia's State Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf. What is it with weak Western leaders bowing to Saudi Arabian officials? We all remember the uproar Obama caused when he bowed to the King of Saudi Arabia.

Chicago, IL

