G20 Summit Embarrassment: Germany's Merkel Bows To Saudi Arabian State Minister
The G20 Summit kicked-off with a flub for Angela Merkel, the host of the grand gathering, with the Chancellor appearing to bow to Saudi Arabia's State Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf. What is it with weak Western leaders bowing to Saudi Arabian officials? We all remember the uproar Obama caused when he bowed to the King of Saudi Arabia.
