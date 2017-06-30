Davao inventor's waste treatment tech...

Davao inventor's waste treatment tech to enter Saudi market

14 hrs ago Read more: MindaNews

A Davao City-based inventor will introduce his work, a bio-medical waste treatment technology called Pyroclave, in the Saudi Arabian market next year. Developed in 2012 by homegrown RAD Green Solutions, Pyroclave uses pyrolysis that utilizes "extreme thermal treatment to process medical wastes and operates at a temperature of more than 1,000 degree Celsius.

Chicago, IL

