Country's Economy Remains Stable & Strong, Government To Continue Efforts - Najib
KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 -- Malaysia is able to record many achievements that can be proud of even though faced with many challenges, from global market uncertainty, fall in oil prices, to actions to sabotage the economy and tarnish the country by the opposition. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said overall, the nation's economic performance for the first quarter of 2017 remained stable and strong, expanding by 5.6 per cent, with foreign direct investment rising to RM17 billion.
