Bahrain condemns terror attack in Qatif

21 hrs ago

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency , Bahrain affirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all actions, and support for all measures taken to consolidate security and stability, as well as its tireless efforts and leading role in promoting security and peace in the region and the world.

Chicago, IL

