Bahrain condemns terror attack in Qatif
In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency , Bahrain affirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all actions, and support for all measures taken to consolidate security and stability, as well as its tireless efforts and leading role in promoting security and peace in the region and the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 16
|spytheweb
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|223
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May '17
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May '17
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May '17
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC