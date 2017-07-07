At OPEC's Critical Moment, No Sign of Saudi - Whatever It Takes'
Now is the time to maximize the impact of OPEC's oil production cuts, yet the market is still waiting for the group's biggest member to show it's doing " OPEC's best chance to make a big dent in the lingering glut in the U.S., and with it reverse oil's three-year slump, lies in the remaining weeks of peak summertime demand. That's already become harder because of the resurgence in output from OPEC members exempt from cuts, while there are no signs yet that Saudi Arabia, the group's de-facto leader, is willing to cut as deeply as it did earlier in the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 16
|spytheweb
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|223
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May '17
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May '17
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May '17
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC