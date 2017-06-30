Ambassador Abdallah Y. Al-Mouallimi, Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia - Photo courtesy of UN

The official statement came following the declaration of Doha's foreign minister on Saturday that demands made for Qatar by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, were designed to be rejected. Al-Maalami continued in his statement that was published by Saudi's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that the four Arab states took a sovereign decision regarding cutting ties with Qatar to maintain security in the region and pressure Qatar to stop supporting terrorism.

