Ambassador Abdallah Y. Al-Mouallimi, Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia - Photo courtesy of UN
The official statement came following the declaration of Doha's foreign minister on Saturday that demands made for Qatar by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, were designed to be rejected. Al-Maalami continued in his statement that was published by Saudi's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that the four Arab states took a sovereign decision regarding cutting ties with Qatar to maintain security in the region and pressure Qatar to stop supporting terrorism.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 16
|spytheweb
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|223
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May '17
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May '17
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May '17
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
