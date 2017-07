With new crown prince, Saudi Arabia doubles down on political repression and regional aggression

Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz has shaken his nation's closed political system by making his youngest son his heir. Although heralded as a "modernizer," 31-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, is the architect of Riyadh's disastrous attack on Yemen and disingenuous campaign to turn Qatar into a Saudi satellite.

