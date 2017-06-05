Where Does the Saudi-Qatar Death Match Leave Trump's Troops?

Saudi Arabia just drastically cut ties with Qatar-leaving the Trump administration and American troops in the MidEast in an awkward position. PARIS-Barely two weeks after Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia , an experience that left him aglow with adulation from the ailing octogenarian king, the president's royal buddies in Riyadh have launched an aggressive political and economic campaign against Qatar, denouncing it as a supporter of terrorism.

