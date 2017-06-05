Where Does the Saudi-Qatar Death Match Leave Trump's Troops?
Saudi Arabia just drastically cut ties with Qatar-leaving the Trump administration and American troops in the MidEast in an awkward position. PARIS-Barely two weeks after Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia , an experience that left him aglow with adulation from the ailing octogenarian king, the president's royal buddies in Riyadh have launched an aggressive political and economic campaign against Qatar, denouncing it as a supporter of terrorism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Sun
|too much
|221
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC