What is Wahhabism? The ultra-conservative form of Islam from Saudi Arabia
In the wake of the three terror attacks carried out in the past three months, there have been calls for a debate on Wahhabism and its role in the UK. A Muslim woman spoke of Saudi-funded mosques on Question Time last month and today Piers Morgan questioned the Culture secretary about Wahhabism funding in the UK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|20 hr
|too much
|221
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|May 28
|Eric
|9
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|May 25
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|May 23
|a_visitor
|3
|An ambitious ruler defeated by his own hubris: ...
|May 22
|UidiotRaceUMAKEWO...
|2
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|May 21
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC