US urges Qatar and Saudi-led group to 'lower rhetoric'

"While some of the elements will be very difficult for Qatar to meet, there are significant areas which provide a basis for ongoing dialogue leading to resolution," US secretary of state Rex Tillerson said, urging the countries to "sit together and continue this conversation." WASHINGTON: US secretary of state Rex Tillerson called on Sunday for a "lowering of rhetoric" between Qatar and a four-nation group led by Saudi Arabia after Doha denounced their sweeping list of demands.

Chicago, IL

