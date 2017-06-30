US Must Reevaluate Relationships With...

US Must Reevaluate Relationships With Allies In Middle East

Read more: The Daily Caller

Recent bold action by a peace coalition of Arab Gulf States to call out Qatar's support of terror organizations was formed at the historic summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia which was attended by President Trump. This action by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain follows the 2014 recall of their ambassadors to Doha which received little support from the Obama Administration.

