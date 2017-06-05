US ambassador has message for 'corrupt' UN rights body
In this April 24, 2017 file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. "So corrupt": That's what Nikki Haley called the U.N.'s Human Rights Council at a think tank event weeks after becoming President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations.
