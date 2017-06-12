UPDATE 1-Qatar National Bank sees no big deposit outflows

Qatar National Bank , the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, has seen no significant outflows of deposits since a diplomatic rift started between Qatar and certain other Arab countries, it said on Wednesday. Last week, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt decided to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and impose stringent economic sanctions on the country, which threatened to suck deposits from its banks and curb foreign investment.

