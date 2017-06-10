UPDATE 1-Iran tells Riyadh to free Ir...

UPDATE 1-Iran tells Riyadh to free Iranian fishermen, compensate for death - Media

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Iran urged regional rival Saudi Arabia on Thursday to free three Iranian fishermen, pay compensation for shooting dead a sailor and punish those behind an "irresponsible act", the semi-official Fars news agency reported. Iranian media reported last week that Saudi border guards had opened fire on Iranian fishing boats in the Gulf, killing a fisherman.

