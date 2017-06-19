UK watchdog reviews travel insurance ...

UK watchdog reviews travel insurance for cancer patients

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Britain's markets watchdog opened a public consultation on Tuesday to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance. The Financial Conduct Authority said it was also looking at the reasons for pricing differences in premiums quoted by insurers.

